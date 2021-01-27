Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 22,635 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,635 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter.

FDVV opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

