Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.8% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Microsoft stock opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $234.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.