Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.0% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,682,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $104,342,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $234.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

