Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,303 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 80,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 276.1% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 141,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $130,000.

KMF stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

