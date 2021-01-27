Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,746 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after buying an additional 370,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after buying an additional 436,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

