Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after buying an additional 270,353 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 220,584 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 134,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 82,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $16,893,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

FLT stock opened at $261.03 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.24 and a 200 day moving average of $253.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

