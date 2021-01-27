Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 241 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in The New York Times by 27.4% in the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 513,250 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the third quarter valued at $51,270,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times by 1.5% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 686,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 459,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $56.62.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

