Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in AeroVironment by 20.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 32.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 10.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

