Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,573 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.32.

NYSE:ED opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

