Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.92 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,008 shares of company stock worth $12,992,063 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

