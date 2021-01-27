SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.64.

SLQT stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,251,553.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,912 shares of company stock worth $4,140,426. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after buying an additional 3,956,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $9,623,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

