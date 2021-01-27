Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $2.72. Express shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 2,907,807 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $197.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Express by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,183,160 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Express by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 175,837 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

