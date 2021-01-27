UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.16

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 3170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 287.05 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $2,204,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

