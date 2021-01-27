Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,309.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,309 ($17.10) and last traded at GBX 1,304 ($17.04), with a volume of 978249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,279 ($16.71).

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,210.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,035.79.

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Amar Bhidé acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($15.97) per share, for a total transaction of £24,440 ($31,931.02).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.