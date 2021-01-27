Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.32

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 1883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35.

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,859.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,102.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,477 shares of company stock worth $358,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 25.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 9.7% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Central Securities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

