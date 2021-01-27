Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Noble Financial raised their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $16.00. The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 82404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Gevo by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

