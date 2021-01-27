Morgan Stanley Sells 9,765 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in International Seaways by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in International Seaways by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Seaways by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in International Seaways by 961.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in International Seaways by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INSW opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

