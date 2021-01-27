Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,323 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 8,258.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $286,115,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after purchasing an additional 68,381 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 170.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,077 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 152,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $146.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.49. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $138.44 and a 52-week high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

