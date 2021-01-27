Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after buying an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Seagen by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Seagen by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $172.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average is $176.98. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

