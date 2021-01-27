Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

