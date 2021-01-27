Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after acquiring an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL opened at $428.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.54 and a 200 day moving average of $386.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.