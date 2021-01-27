Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,656 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

