Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 182,416 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 291.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,416 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -101.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

