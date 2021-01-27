Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 16,567.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total transaction of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $42,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $13,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,921,438 shares of company stock valued at $715,212,271. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

CVNA stock opened at $261.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.72 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $302.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.