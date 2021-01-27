State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $342,000 Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Shares of JACK opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

