Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

FITB opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

