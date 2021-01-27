Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Shares of ETSY opened at $204.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $226.73. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $113,899.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,271 shares in the company, valued at $159,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $165,625,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 3,387.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 90.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,601 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

