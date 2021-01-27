Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.

Get Materion alerts:

NYSE:MTRN opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Materion by 69.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.