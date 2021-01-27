Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.
NYSE:MTRN opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Materion Company Profile
Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.
