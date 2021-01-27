HEXO’s (HEXO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.12.

Get HEXO alerts:

NYSE HEXO opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. Equities analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.