Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $5,025,816.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,259.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $14,070,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TIF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

