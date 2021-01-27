Pendal Group Limited Buys New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

NYSE:SU opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

