Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $3,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

