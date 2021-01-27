13,909 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Celestica by 430.0% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,012,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Celestica by 48.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,742,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celestica by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,258,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 374,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Celestica by 294.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 295,625 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 48.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 259,390 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLS opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLS. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

