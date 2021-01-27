HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMSY. William Blair downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HMS by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HMS by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

