Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Major Shareholder Eric Semler Buys 200,000 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 200,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Urban One alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Eric Semler acquired 109,417 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $263,694.97.

Shares of UONE opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the third quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Urban One during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.