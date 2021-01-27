NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Insider Victoire G. Rankin Sells 21,916 Shares

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $332,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NACCO Industries stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.97. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 107.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.