NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Insider Victoire G. Rankin Sells 21,916 Shares

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $332,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NACCO Industries stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.97. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.