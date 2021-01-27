United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Major Shareholder Kenneth M. Reed Sells 540,275 Shares of Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $529,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44. United States Antimony Co. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

