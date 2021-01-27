Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Major Shareholder Joseph Hernandez Sells 257,510 Shares of Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 257,510 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $206,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oragenics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Joseph Hernandez sold 1,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Joseph Hernandez sold 176,003 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $91,521.56.

On Monday, January 11th, Joseph Hernandez sold 441,929 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $340,285.33.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Oragenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.