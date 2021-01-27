Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to Hold

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

SCBFF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

SCBFF stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Article: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.