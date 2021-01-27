2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.08.

2U stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. 2U has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

