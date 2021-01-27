OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a PE ratio of -124.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

