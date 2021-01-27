Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

