Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average is $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

