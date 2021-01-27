Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 546.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 17,950.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $303.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $317.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

