Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,987 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

