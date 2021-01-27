Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 226.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

CAT stock opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

