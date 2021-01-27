Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 977 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -309.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $187.99.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,222 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

