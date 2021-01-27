Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,842 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 111.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

