Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 167 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

