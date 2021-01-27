Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

